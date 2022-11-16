Dr. Mitchell Fineman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fineman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Fineman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Fineman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Fineman, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1013965276
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fineman has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fineman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fineman speaks French and Spanish.
