Dr. Mitchell Fenster, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Fenster works at Westchester Health at Valhalla in Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.