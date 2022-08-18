Dr. Mitchell Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- FL
- Coral Springs
- Dr. Mitchell Feldman, MD
Dr. Mitchell Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Feldman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Maryland Medical System|University Of Md Med Sys
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
-
1
Omega Women's Care5695 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (754) 280-0761
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Amniocentesis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat C-Section
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat 3D Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Mass Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Ablation
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Adiana® Permanent Contraception
- View other providers who treat Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Amenorrhea
- View other providers who treat Assisted Reproductive Technique
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Bartholin's Cyst
- View other providers who treat Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Birth
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bladder Suspension Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Exam
- View other providers who treat Breast Infections
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cerclage
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Childbirth
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Circumcision, Infant
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Cryoablation
- View other providers who treat Cryosurgery
- View other providers who treat Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Donor Sperm Collection
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Embolization
- View other providers who treat Endocervical Curettage
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Essure® Procedure
- View other providers who treat Estrogen Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube and Ovarian Surgery
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Disorders
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Fecal Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Female Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Female Pelvic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Female Urinary Stress Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Fetal Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Genetic Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Genetic Testing
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Infections
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Gynecological Examination
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Her Option® Cryoablation Therapy
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hymenectomy
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Hysterosalpingography
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy Sterilization
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Surgery
- View other providers who treat Infertility
- View other providers who treat Infertility Treatment
- View other providers who treat Intra Uterine Insemination
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Endocrine Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopy
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat LEEP - Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure
- View other providers who treat Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Mammography Services
- View other providers who treat Manual Removal of Placenta
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Oophorectomy
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Tumor
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Postpartum Depression
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Care, Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Routine Gynecological Care
- View other providers who treat Sexual Desire Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sympathectomy
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Polyp
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Dryness
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginismus
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Lesion
- View other providers who treat Vulvectomy
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
- View other providers who treat Wart Treatment
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
Dr. Feldman is a fantastic doctor makes you feel very comfortable. Thank you for being such an amazing gynecologist.
About Dr. Mitchell Feldman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1467440271
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Medical System|University Of Md Med Sys
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|New England Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.