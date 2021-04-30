Dr. Mitchell Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Epstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3131 Kings Hwy Ste D9, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 258-7474
Modern Medical Pllc2044 Ocean Ave Ste A8, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 258-7474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly i have tried to leave this office at least 3 times and i always have to come back because This office is so straight forward and easy. They make everything so hassle free. I travel from NJ to BK for just an appointment
About Dr. Mitchell Epstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1477585008
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
