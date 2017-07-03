Overview

Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Elkind works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.