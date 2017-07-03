Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD
Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Elkind?
Dr. Elkind was very thorough and attentive, in both his examination and his explanations. He spent more time with me than any other doctor I have seen in my 78 years. The wait was very short, the relevant tests were scheduled immediately and also seemed more thorough than what I had experienced previously. I recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Mitchell Elkind, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801989934
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Women S Hospital|Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Vascular Neurology
