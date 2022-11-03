Dr. Mitchell Edelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Edelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Edelson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Edelson works at
Locations
Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a complete hysterectomy for endometrial cancer. Dr. Edelson took me on as a patient on very short notice. I can't thank him enough for his care and expertise. He is an excellent surgeon. I had no pain after surgery (managed with over-the-counter medication) and no complications. Most of all, he is caring. He makes you feel like he is on your team and really wants you to succeed in this terrible battle. Not all doctors treat their patients with such care. I am truly grateful.
About Dr. Mitchell Edelson, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255305546
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelson has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelson.
