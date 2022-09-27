Overview

Dr. Mitchell Duterte, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from University of Philippines and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Duterte works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.