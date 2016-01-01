Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Locations
- 1 5952 Royal Ln Ste 268, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 987-0268
- 2 5925 Forest Ln Ste 501, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 987-0268
3
Terrell State Hospital1200 E Brin St, Terrell, TX 75160 Directions (972) 524-6452
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchell Dunn, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700864246
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
