Overview

Dr. Mitchell Devlin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Devlin works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Medical Affiliates - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.