Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Challis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City2300 Hutton Rd Ste 106, Kansas City, KS 66109 Directions (913) 386-3261
-
2
Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City913 Sheildley Rd, Bonner Springs, KS 66012 Directions (913) 386-3262
-
3
Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City5370 College Blvd Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3263Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Challis?
I'm very happy with my 1st visit with Dr Mitchell he listen to my concerns,he answered all the questions and mostly he was patient with me.I didn't feel rushed and ignored.Thank you! it's really hard to find doctors who care about their patients like you do.All the employees are super nice and friendly.Higly recommend this place
About Dr. Mitchell Challis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1679716732
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University Of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University of Kansas Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Challis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Challis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Challis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Challis works at
Dr. Challis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Challis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Challis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Challis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Challis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Challis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.