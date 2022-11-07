Dr. Mitchell Carl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Carl, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Carl, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Coulee Medical Center, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Locations
Rocky Mountain Oncology Center6501 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609 Directions (307) 235-5433
Cancer Care Northwest601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coulee Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Samaritan Albany General Hospital
- Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
- Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding physician. Truly interested in patient well-being. Compassionate approach to patients. Highly skilled and presents the basis for the treatment he recommends. I would recommend this physician without any reservations.
About Dr. Mitchell Carl, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1659377950
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center West Campus Mo
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Infectious Disease, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
