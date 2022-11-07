Overview

Dr. Mitchell Carl, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Coulee Medical Center, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Samaritan Albany General Hospital, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.



Dr. Carl works at ROCKY MOUNTAIN ONCOLOGY CENTER in Casper, WY with other offices in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.