Dr. Mitchell Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
Practice At 210 E Gray St Suite 900210 E Gray St Ste 900, Louisville, KY 40202
-
2
Norton Leatherman Spine Center1263 Hospital Dr NW Ste 220, Corydon, IN 47112
Hospital Affiliations
Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In 2020 Dr Campbell on me for cervical spine problems. I interviewed 4 other spine surgeons be fore I choose him. He is conservative and very professional. I am very pleased with the outcome of my surgery.
About Dr. Mitchell Campbell, MD
Orthopedic Surgery
28 years of experience
- English
- 1174586457
Education & Certifications
LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
