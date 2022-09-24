Dr. Mitchell Burnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Burnbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Burnbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fruita, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delta County Memorial Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Burnbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Colorado Neurology551 Kokopelli Blvd Unit G, Fruita, CO 81521 Directions (970) 243-9180
Hospital Affiliations
- Delta County Memorial Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burnbaum?
Dr Burnbaum is thorough, kind and empathetic.
About Dr. Mitchell Burnbaum, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1700866159
Education & Certifications
- Mc Va
- Mc Va
- Mc Va
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnbaum works at
Dr. Burnbaum has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.