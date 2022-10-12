Overview

Dr. Mitchell Brown, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Mitchell L Brown MD in Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Influenza (Flu), Swine Flu and Gonorrhea Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.