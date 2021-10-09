See All Allergists & Immunologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Mitchell Boxer, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Boxer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Boxer works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Asthma & Allergy Care at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Care of Nassau and Suffolk Pllc
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste N220, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 482-0910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Hives
Animal Allergies
Asthma

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 09, 2021
    Great doctor!
    — Oct 09, 2021
    About Dr. Mitchell Boxer, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1669472676
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Meml Med Sch
    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut Program A
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Boxer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boxer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boxer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boxer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boxer works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Asthma & Allergy Care at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boxer’s profile.

    Dr. Boxer has seen patients for Hives, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boxer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Boxer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boxer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boxer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boxer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

