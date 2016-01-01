See All Otolaryngologists in Redding, CA
Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redding, CA. 

Dr. Blum works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Nosebleed
Sleep Apnea
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Eyelid Disorders
Facial Fracture
Facial Irregularities
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Jaw Fracture
Laryngeal Cancer
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Neck Liposuction
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Skin Aging
Skin Laxity
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wrinkles
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD
About Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • English
  • Male
  • 1770586448
Education & Certifications

  • Allentown Hosp|Allentown Hospital
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Dr. Mitchell Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blum works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blum’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

