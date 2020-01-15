See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.

Dr. Birt works at KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine and Performance Center
    10730 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2020
    Crushed my hand literally and he saved all but one finger when I thought the whole hand was gone, did a great job I still got a long road and still 1 more surgery but after the first I wouldn't want another to do it , super nice never rushes and explains answers in terms you understand not doctor lingo
    Leigh O'Hare — Jan 15, 2020
    About Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birt is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Birt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Birt has seen patients for Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birt on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Birt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

