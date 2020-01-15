Overview

Dr. Mitchell Birt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.



Dr. Birt works at KU Indian Creek Sports Medicine & Performance Center in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.