Overview

Dr. Mitchell Bernstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Miller Performing Arts Medicine P.c. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.