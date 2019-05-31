Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernknopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1824 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 427-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This Podiatrist is amazing! I had a condition on my foot that he fixed completely. He has an amazing bedside manner and went out of his way to help me when i had an infection. He is great. I highly recommend this doctor. His staff members are really sweet as well. I have nothing negative. His treatments worked my feet are great! Use this podiatrist... you will not regret it :)
About Dr. Mitchell Bernknopf, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1184688913
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernknopf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernknopf accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernknopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernknopf has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernknopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernknopf speaks French.
