Dr. Mitchell Barney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mitchell Barney, MD is a High Risk Obstetrics Specialist in Bluffdale, UT. They specialize in High Risk Obstetrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.
South Valley Women's Health Care
13825 S Redwood Rd Ste 200, Bluffdale, UT 84065
(801) 872-7791
Monday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Thursday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Friday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Riverton Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been super impressed with my Dr. If anyone in the SLC area needs a good OBGYN surgeon then Dr. Mitchell Barney is awesome. He took good care of me yesterday and his staff at South Valley Women’s Heath and Riverton Hospital have also been great. I’ve gotten calls from not only my doctor today, but also a nurse from both locations wanting to make sure that I was comfortable and okay. I’ve never had a doctor call me off their cell phone to check on me and and say to call them any time of day with questions. I may be in lots of pain, but I’m also comforted knowing if I need anything they are there.
- High Risk Obstetrics
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1912986142
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Barney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barney works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Barney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barney.
