Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell Alvarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchell Alvarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates13640 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 240, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (704) 512-3860
-
2
Piedmont Obgyn Rock Hill1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 3500, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-7606
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez?
Dr Alvarez is the best! He is the only male Dr. I have had in OBGYN.... I feel comfortable and treated with the best care when he is around. I only schedule with him and he does not mind giving me his schedule so I can only be seen by him. He is the best!
About Dr. Mitchell Alvarez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407299415
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.