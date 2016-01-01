Overview

Dr. M Alderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Alderson works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Haile St. in Camden, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.