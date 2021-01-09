Overview

Dr. Mitchell Akman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akman works at Casey & Patel Mds in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.