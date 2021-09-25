Dr. Mitchel Storey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchel Storey, DO
Overview
Dr. Mitchel Storey, DO is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Storey works at
Locations
-
1
The Sports Medicine Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Absolutely the best doctor I have ever seen. Has helped me through countless injuries as well as other more presonal health issues. I highly recommend him and the Sports Medicine Clinic.
About Dr. Mitchel Storey, DO
- Family Sports Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1619918778
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Storey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storey works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Storey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.