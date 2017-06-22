Dr. Mitchel Lipton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchel Lipton, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchel Lipton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Lipton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hand Center PC9225 N 3rd St Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 861-1218
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipton?
We have used Dr Lipton 2 separate times for my children. He was very pleasant and informative. We were seen on time for each appointment.
About Dr. Mitchel Lipton, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760561377
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipton works at
Dr. Lipton speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.