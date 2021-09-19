Overview

Dr. Mitchel Lautenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Lautenberg works at Optical Connection Inc in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.