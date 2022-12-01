Dr. Mitchel Kruger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchel Kruger, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchel Kruger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They completed their fellowship with Fitzsimons Army Medical Center

Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists2505 Scripture St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 320-2188
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kruger is very personable and seems to care about my well-being. He looks at the big picture of my health and provides guidance.
About Dr. Mitchel Kruger, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1356399414
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kruger has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.