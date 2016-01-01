See All Dermatologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD

Procedural Dermatology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD is a Procedural Dermatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Procedural Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Goldman works at Cosmetic Laser Dermatology in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Palomar Health
Compare with other Procedural Dermatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD
Dr. Patrick Armstrong, MD
8 (38)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD
Dr. Stephen Shewmake, MD
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Jou, MD
Dr. Paul Jou, MD
6 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Palomar Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Laser Dermatology
    9339 Genesee Ave Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 943-2113
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldman to family and friends

Dr. Goldman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Goldman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD.

About Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD

Specialties
  • Procedural Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538240833
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Com Ucla Va Wadsworth Prog, Dermatology Univ Ca San Diego Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • UCSD Medical Center / San Diego, CA
Internship
Medical Education
  • Stanford School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Boston University School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldman works at Cosmetic Laser Dermatology in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goldman’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.