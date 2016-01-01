Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD is a Procedural Dermatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Procedural Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
Cosmetic Laser Dermatology9339 Genesee Ave Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 943-2113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mitchel Goldman, MD
- Procedural Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Com Ucla Va Wadsworth Prog, Dermatology Univ Ca San Diego Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- UCSD Medical Center / San Diego, CA
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
