Dr. Mitchel Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Mitchel Carter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
1
Summit Medical Group PA150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9980
2
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 404-9980Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carter is very skilled, upbeat, positive! He listens, very through, does not miss anything. I recommend him to anybody that needs a surgeon. He calls back with lab results and discuss it with his patients. He is kind.
About Dr. Mitchel Carter, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1457341273
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
