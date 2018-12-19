Overview

Dr. Mitchel Carter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Carter works at Summit Health in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.