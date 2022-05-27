Overview

Dr. Mitchel Berger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Berger works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.