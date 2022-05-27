See All Neurosurgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Mitchel Berger, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Mitchel Berger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Berger works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsf
    505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 476-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 27, 2022
    He is the best doctor!He did a very succesful surgery for me.And I recovered very fast, did not have any issue after surgery. And he is very nice ,kind and confident doctor!I recommend him very much.
    Danyang Li — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Mitchel Berger, MD

    Education & Certifications

