Dr. Mitar Vranic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vranic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mitar Vranic, DO
Overview
Dr. Mitar Vranic, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Locations
Western Vascular Institute Mesa7165 E University Dr Ste 183, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions (480) 668-5000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Western Vascular Institute Payson708 S Coeur D Alene Ln Ste B, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (480) 668-5000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Western Vascular Institute Phoenix3600 N 3rd Ave Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (480) 668-5000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several procedures done by Dr. Vranic and am pleased with his expertise in peripheral artery disease. He is a caring professional and always feel like he gives me the extra attention I need. Dr. Vranic speaks with my primary care doctor to give me the best possible care. I would definitely recommend Dr.Vranic.
About Dr. Mitar Vranic, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Serbian
- 1043285299
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
