Dr. Misuk Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Misuk Kim, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine Kyungpook National University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Misuk Kim MD Wellness Center4308 Evergreen Ln, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 658-8282
Misuk Kim MD Wellness Center5550 Friendship Blvd, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (703) 658-8282Wednesday1:30pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ! She is my doctor for over 7 years,i delivered my both kids with her,she is so kind and professional,u wont find better care than Doctor Kim!
About Dr. Misuk Kim, MD
- Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1508017716
Education & Certifications
- Catholic University Of Daegu, School Of Medicine
- Flushing Hosp/Med Ctr
- Kyung Pook Natl U Hosp
- College Of Medicine Kyungpook National University
- Kyung-Puk University, Taegu, South Korea
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.