Overview

Dr. Misuk Kim, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Medicine Kyungpook National University and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at MISUK KIM MD Wellness Center in Annandale, VA with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.