Dr. Misty Wayman, MD
Overview
Dr. Misty Wayman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Wayman works at
Locations
Center for Women's Health13921 N Meridian Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 755-7430
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very good at what she does always on time and very through
About Dr. Misty Wayman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wayman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wayman works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayman.
