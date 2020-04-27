See All Podiatrists in Florence, SC
Podiatry
Overview

Dr. Misty Lee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, SC. 

Dr. Lee works at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Florence office
    230 Cherokee Rd, Florence, SC 29501 (843) 790-3338
    Mcleod Regional Medical Center
    555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 (843) 665-4567
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Bunion Surgery
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2020
    Various foot problems over the years Very nice lady and competent. Super staff will get you in so you don't waste time
    Cheryl Turner Hopkins — Apr 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Misty Lee, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1255503413
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Misty Lee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lee works at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates in Florence, SC.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

