Dr. Misty Borst, MD
Dr. Misty Borst, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Arman C. Moshyedi MD LLC8850 Stanford Blvd Ste 3300, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 420-7186
Tms Neurohealth Annapolis900 Bestgate Rd Ste 102, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (855) 940-4867
Psych Associates Maryland9520 Berger Rd Ste 203, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 290-6940
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
How was your appointment with Dr. Borst?
I've seen Dr. Borst for more than five years. She takes the time to listen to any issue that may arise. I travel more than an hour to see her and will continue to do so.
- Psychiatry
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Borst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borst has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Borst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borst.
