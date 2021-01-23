Dr. Misti Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Misti Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Misti Wilson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Virginia Breast Center5875 Bremo Rd Ste G11, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 594-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson was phenomenal! There is no doubt in my mind that I am a survivor because of her. She was an advocate for my health and worked with me as a young woman being diagnosed with cancer.
About Dr. Misti Wilson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1407035629
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Puncture Aspiration and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.