Dr. Misti Bartell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Misti Bartell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with Sparrow Hospital
Dr. Bartell works at
Locations
Derosa Medical PC9377 E Bell Rd Ste 143, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 867-2690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Bartell ! Spends as much time as you need . Easy to talk to
About Dr. Misti Bartell, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1932210721
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hospital
