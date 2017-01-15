Dr. Kltchian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Missak Kltchian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Missak Kltchian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kltchian works at
Locations
Missak Kltchian MD4645 Hollywood Blvd Ste 4, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 661-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Missak Kltchian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kltchian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kltchian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kltchian speaks Armenian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kltchian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kltchian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kltchian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kltchian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.