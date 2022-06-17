See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD

Thoracic Oncology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Haigentz works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 649-8697
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Montefiore Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD

Specialties
  • Thoracic Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750461240
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York U MC
Residency
  • UMDNJ Med Sch
Medical Education
  • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haigentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haigentz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haigentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haigentz works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Haigentz’s profile.

Dr. Haigentz has seen patients for Oral Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haigentz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Haigentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haigentz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haigentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haigentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

