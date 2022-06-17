Overview

Dr. Missak Haigentz, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Haigentz works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

