Dr. Misop Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Misop Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
-
1
Brady Urological Institute601 N Caroline St Fl 4, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6100
-
2
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very confident with Dr. Han and his staff at Johns Hopkins. The biopsy was mainly painless (not what people had told me) and I had almost no problems after getting home. I was in and out of the hospital in 90 minutes. His staff was very supportive and very efficient
About Dr. Misop Han, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1346290426
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostate Biopsy and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.