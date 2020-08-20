See All Otolaryngologists in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Mishail Shapiro, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mishail Shapiro, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro works at Medical Arts Unlimited, Corp. in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Hearing Center
    114 W Rockland Rd Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 282-9388
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Medical Arts Unlimited, Corp.
    800 Austin St, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 353-8802

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Bell's Palsy
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Otosclerosis
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Geographic Tongue
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Snoring Therapy
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Mishail Shapiro, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518932227
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute Of Facial Plastic Sugery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Des Moines General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mishail Shapiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

