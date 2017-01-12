Overview

Dr. Misha Lanzat, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lanzat works at Family Foot Care in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.