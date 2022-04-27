Overview

Dr. Misha Denham, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Denham works at Endocrine Solutions Of South Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.