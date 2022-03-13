Dr. Misbba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Misbba Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Misbba Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aiken, SC.
Locations
Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience191 Centre South Blvd, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 502-8400
Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience410 University Pkwy, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 502-8400
Aiken Physicians Alliance Neuroscience336 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841 Directions (803) 599-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a new patient. I felt heard. She spent about an hour with me going over my health history and what my current issues were. She put a plan in place, as far as medicine goes, and explained it well to me. She did move at a fast pace at times but nothing too bad. I feel good about my current plan. She leaves the door open to contact her in any case that the current treatment isnt working. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Misbba Khan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1205127826
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
