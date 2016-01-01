See All Neurologists in Newark, NJ
Overview

Dr. Misbah Salam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Salam works at NBIMC Beth Prime Care in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NBIMC Beth Prime Care
    166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-4143
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

About Dr. Misbah Salam, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396768651
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Med College Of Virginia Vcu|University of Virginia
Residency
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Board Certifications
  • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
