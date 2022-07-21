Dr. Misako McLeod, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Misako McLeod, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Misako McLeod, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Hilo Medical Center, Kona Community Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. McLeod works at
Locations
-
1
MIsako McLeod DPM201 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (844) 442-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
-
2
Foot Health Center of Hawaii1028 Kinoole St Ste 104, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Hilo Medical Center
- Kona Community Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLeod?
Dr. McLeod is really efficient and knowledgeable in her field. Greatly skilled in performing delicate procedures and very gentle with her hands. A top notch Doctor.
About Dr. Misako McLeod, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982891297
Education & Certifications
- AO Trauma Fellowship
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Caritas Christi Carney Hosp Tufts Med Sch
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLeod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLeod works at
Dr. McLeod has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLeod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.