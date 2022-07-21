See All Podiatric Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Misako McLeod, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Misako McLeod, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Hilo Medical Center, Kona Community Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. McLeod works at Internal Medicine Specialists of So NV in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MIsako McLeod DPM
    201 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 442-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Foot Health Center of Hawaii
    1028 Kinoole St Ste 104, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Hilo Medical Center
  • Kona Community Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr. McLeod is really efficient and knowledgeable in her field. Greatly skilled in performing delicate procedures and very gentle with her hands. A top notch Doctor.
    Terri Quinn — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Misako McLeod, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982891297
    Education & Certifications

    • AO Trauma Fellowship
    • St. Mary Medical Center
    • Caritas Christi Carney Hosp Tufts Med Sch
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Misako McLeod, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLeod has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLeod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

