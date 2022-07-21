Overview

Dr. Misako McLeod, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Hilo Medical Center, Kona Community Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. McLeod works at Internal Medicine Specialists of So NV in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.