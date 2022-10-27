Overview

Dr. Mirza Beg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Beg works at Coastal Neurology & Spine in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Elmhurst, NY, Celebration, FL, Orlando, FL and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.