Dr. Mirza Beg, MD

Neurology
2.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mirza Beg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.

Dr. Beg works at Coastal Neurology & Spine in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Elmhurst, NY, Celebration, FL, Orlando, FL and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Neurology Inc
    725 W Granada Blvd Ste 22, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 788-2300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    4024 82Nd St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 426-9595
  3. 3
    Family Practice of celebration FL
    1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 566-1600
  4. 4
    Medical Alternatives of America, Orlando Fl
    5979 Vineland Rd Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 352-1030
  5. 5
    Mega Medica lGroup
    1084 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 473-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Metropolitan Hospital Center
  • Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Function Testing
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr Beg is a very thorough neurologist who not only reads the massive amount of previsit forms that one must fill out but he also asks plenty of questions and listens to your replies before going deeper to find the root cause of your concern. He is very methodical and evaluates all of the information that the patient shares before presenting his medical recommendations. I was impressed by his calm and friendly manner and was immediately put at ease in the first visit. His Nurse practitioner and front office staff were also friendly. While you may have to wait weeks to get an appointment with Dr Beg, once you are in his care, you know that you have made the correct choice of doctors. Thank you Dr Beg and Team.
    Earl O. — Oct 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mirza Beg, MD
    About Dr. Mirza Beg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Sindhi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1225064322
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hosp
    Residency
    • Nassau University Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Flushing Hosp MC
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirza Beg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beg has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Beg speaks Hindi, Sindhi, Spanish and Urdu.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Beg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

