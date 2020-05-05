Dr. Mirza Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirza Baig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mirza Baig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Baig works at
Locations
-
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-0840
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Baig?
Your kindness, sincere caring, and concern make everything better and are a great encouragement.” “Thank you so very much for taking care of my father and being so skilled at what you do. Every day of our life will be better because of your favor. Thank you is not nearly enough”
About Dr. Mirza Baig, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780683276
Education & Certifications
- Grad Med-Dental Educ Mercy Hosp SUNY
- Mercy Hosp Buffalo SUNY
- ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baig works at
Dr. Baig speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.