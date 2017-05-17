See All Neurosurgeons in Spring, TX
Dr. Mirza Baig, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mirza Baig, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Baig works at Champaign Dental Group in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Locations

    Tamar Brionez MD PA
    10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 120, Spring, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 403-3116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Aneurysm
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Aneurysm

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 17, 2017
    Dr. Baig is a professional, courteous, and knowledgeable doctor. He has excellent manners and explains everything. He answers questions. Together with the patient, a plan is developed to address the pain. I am very happy with my results.
    John A. Urby in Conroe, TX — May 17, 2017
    About Dr. Mirza Baig, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194947879
    Education & Certifications

    • Siu
    • Siu
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirza Baig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

