Dr. Mirza Alikhan, MD

Dermatology
4 (1)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mirza Alikhan, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Alikhan works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN with other offices in Austin, MN and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Hospice
    1000 1st Dr NW, Austin, MN 55912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 507-2842
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Sutter Medical Group Dermatology
    1020 29th St Ste 570B, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3792

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mirza Alikhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427248988
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alikhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alikhan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alikhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Alikhan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alikhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alikhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alikhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
