Dr. Alikhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza Alikhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mirza Alikhan, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Alikhan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Mayo Clinic Hospice1000 1st Dr NW, Austin, MN 55912 Directions (507) 507-2842Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Sutter Medical Group Dermatology1020 29th St Ste 570B, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3792
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alikhan?
About Dr. Mirza Alikhan, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1427248988
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alikhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alikhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alikhan works at
Dr. Alikhan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alikhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alikhan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alikhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alikhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alikhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.